Funeral Service for Jeromy Lilly, age 28, was held Friday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Mr. Lilly passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Buddy & Ruth Cardwell. He is survived by his fiancé, Brandie Coshatt; 2 sons, Daniel Lilly, Axl Lilly; parents, Barry & Robbie Lilly; grandparents, Ronald Lilly, Rose Lilly; brother, Anthony Lilly; sister, Rebecca Hines. Condolences may be offered to the Lilly family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 9, 2019