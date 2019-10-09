St. Clair Times

Jeromy Lilly

Guest Book
  • "Words cannot express how sorry I am. Y'all are in my..."
    - Regina Self
  • "Son I miss you and I love you and God please help me be..."
    - Robbie Lilly
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. I pray for..."
    - Susie & Ted Badgett
  • "Barry and Robbie, We are so sorry for the loss of Jeromy...."
    - Phillip & Dolores Brown
  • "Jeromy or Lilly as I called him was a good friend to me. He..."
    - Coach Garris
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
Obituary
Funeral Service for Jeromy Lilly, age 28, was held Friday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Mr. Lilly passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Buddy & Ruth Cardwell. He is survived by his fiancé, Brandie Coshatt; 2 sons, Daniel Lilly, Axl Lilly; parents, Barry & Robbie Lilly; grandparents, Ronald Lilly, Rose Lilly; brother, Anthony Lilly; sister, Rebecca Hines. Condolences may be offered to the Lilly family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
