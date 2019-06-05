Ms. Jerri Lynn Johnson, 49, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on June 2, 2019 in Cropwell. Ms. Johnson was a member of the Harley Owners Group Number 0030. She served in the US Army for over three years. She was preceded in death by her brother, William C. Campbell, and her stepfather, Gerald Williamson. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Johnson; sons, Michael Johnson (Carmen) and Jared Johnson; mother, Gail Williamson; father, Clark Johnson (Liz); granddaughter, Leeanna Johnson; brother, Anthony Williamson (Cortney); and special friend, Michael "Bones" Kimberly. The funeral service will be held 1:00 pm on Thursday June 6, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Russell Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Harpersville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 5, 2019