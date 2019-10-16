Mr. Jerry Bice passed away on October 11, 2019 in Birmingham Al. He was 72 years of age. Mr. Bice was a devoted horse and cattle farmer. He loved riding and trading horses. Mr. Bice was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. (Josephine) Bice, Mary Lang. Mr. Bice was survived by his wife, Linda Bice, Sons, Jerry "Eddie" Bice Jr (Paula), Allen Bice, Daughter In Law Michelle Bice, Sister Stella Barker, grandchildren Tyler, Landon, Brody Bice, and Mitch Poe. He also had numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held at 2:00pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hardin's Chapel Bible Church Ragland Al. with Bro. Doug Ford and Bro. Mike Ramsay officiating. Interment followed in the adjoining cemetery. The family received friends Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 16, 2019