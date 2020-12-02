The Moody Chevron was born in 1989 at the corner of Park Ave. and Moody Parkway to the Green family. The Green family has been a staple in the Moody community where the Chevron stands as a pillar and gathering place for over 30 years. Eventually taking the helm, Jerry Green began to witness and be a part of many generations of children growing into adults and raising children of their own. He was there while they continued on the tradition of always stopping at this little corner store in Moody, Alabama for snacks, especially before long ballpark days. Jerry loved his customers and they loved him. A smile from Mr. Jerry could brighten up the saddest face. He was genuinely a good hearted man and generous to a fault. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Green and sister, Donna Green. Mr. Green is survived by the love of his life, Crystal Green; daughters, Lauren Victoria Green, Heaven Rich, Gina Warren (Daniel); sons, Ryan Standifer (Dana); mother, Peggy Green; brothers, Terry Green (Jenean) and Scott Green (Patty); 11 grandchildren, Clay, Cade, Emma, Ella, Parker, Addison, Noah, Grayson, Brayleigh, Sadie, and Tylan; 1 great grandchild, Rynlee and his chosen children, Justin Mayo and Whitney Palacios as well as an uncle to a host of nieces and nephews. We love you Poppa, Poppa Jerry, Mr. Jerry and Jearbear. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Park Ave. Baptist Church from 12PM unitl 2PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the church with burial to follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds to direct services.

