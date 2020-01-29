Jerry Owen Brown, Sr., age 70, of Springville, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Buster Brown; brother, Wayne Brown; sister, Wanda Ferguison and his nephew, Billy Joe Kirby. He is survived by his mother, Era Brown; sister, Glenda Files; brother-in-law, Terrell Sweatt; son, Owen Brown; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service was on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home and burial followed in Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville, Alabama.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020