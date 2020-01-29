St. Clair Times

Jerry Owen Brown Sr.

Jerry Owen Brown, Sr., age 70, of Springville, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Buster Brown; brother, Wayne Brown; sister, Wanda Ferguison and his nephew, Billy Joe Kirby. He is survived by his mother, Era Brown; sister, Glenda Files; brother-in-law, Terrell Sweatt; son, Owen Brown; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service was on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home and burial followed in Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville, Alabama.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020
