Jesse Thomas Henderson, age 61, was born on May 24, 1958, and passed away on January 22, 2020. He was an Odenville resident his entire life and served on the Odenville Fire Service for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Kay Henderson; son, T. Henderson (Christi); son, Johnathan Henderson (Ashley); grandchildren, Katelyn Henderson, Chloe Henderson and Gracie Henderson; his mother, 2 sisters, aunts and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Henderson; brother, Jeff Henderson; grandparents, Richard and Ogie Henderson. A funeral service was held on Sunday January 26, 2020 at 2:00PM from the chapel at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020