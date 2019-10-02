Mr. Jimmy Dean McGowan, Sr., 57, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on September 27, 2019 in Birmingham. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 4, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 10-11 at the funeral home. Mr. McGowan was an avid fisherman, and was an Alabama Football and Nascar fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Eloise Phillips McGowan, and by a son, Jamie McGowan. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia McGowan; daughters, Rebecca McGowan (Richie Covey) and Kimberly Green (Joey); sons, Jimmy McGowan, Jr. (Tonya), Loyd McGowan (Corrina) and Butch McGowan; sisters, Bobbie Tillis (Lloyd), Karen Brown (Tommy Jones) and Angie McGowan; 16 great-grandchilden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 2, 2019