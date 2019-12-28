St. Clair Times

Jimmy Earl March

Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Obituary
Mr. Jimmy Earl Marsh, 79, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on December 16, 2019 in Ragland. He is survived by his wife; Jonna Barrick Marsh; daughter, Janelle Marsh ( Wes) Deaton; sons, Jeremy (Lizzie) Marsh and Jonathan (Emily) Marsh; sister, Bonnie (Johnny) Robinson; brothers, Robert "Ray" Marsh, Lonnie (Debbie) Gibson and Johnny (Lori) Marsh; grandchildren, Brysen, Lilyanna and Joyhannah Deaton, Jon William and Josiah Marsh. The funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Pell City Bible Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Stetler officiating. Interment followed at Pope's Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 28, 2019
