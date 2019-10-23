St. Clair Times

Jimmy Lamar Hawkins

Jimmy Lamar Hawkins, age 63 of Pell City, Alabama passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mercer Hawkins, sons, Jimmy Lee Hawkins and Daniel Mercer, daughters Jami Hawkins Eason, and Lindsay Mercer. Mr. Hawkins is also survived by his brother, Billy Hawkins (Cassie),sister Melodie Hawkins Williams (Russell) and grandson, Bryant Lamar Eason. Services for Mr. Hawkins were held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Visitation was at the church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds directed services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 23, 2019
