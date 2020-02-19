Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan LaRae Duley (Boogie). View Sign Service Information Usrey Funeral Home 21271 U.S. Highway 231 North Pell City , AL 35125 (205)-338-0303 Send Flowers Obituary

After creating her inspiring life story of 78 years, Mrs. Joan LaRae Duley (Boogie), wife of Guy Duley, daughter of Edward Martin and Virginia Ireland, matriarch of a beautiful family, passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Her story began January 4, 1942 on Perry Street in Washington D.C., however her adventurous spirit and life as a U.S. Marine's wife allowed her to call many places home. The two places she truly considered "home" were Southern Maryland (Calvert County) where she spent 40 years starting and raising her family, and her final home in Ashville, Alabama. As a child, her most memorable times were spent at Saratoga Race Track cheering on the prized harness race horses from the Wyncrest bloodline, proudly bred on her father's farm in Schenectady, New York. In fact, one lucky mare was fortunate enough to be named Wyncrest Joan. She was also a life-long dancer of many styles, and loved to perform on the stage of her family restaurant as a little girl. "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" was her big debut. As an adult, she spent most of her free time swimming, playing with her grandkids, and traveling to visit her family. It's fair to say she covered a lot of miles in her time, especially with her husband of over 59 years, Guy and their poodles (the travelers were Boy, Mandy, and Snoopy). It is no secret though; her happy place was right in the sun of the Florida Keys. She loved to bike, dance (clogging, hula, tap, jazz, and ballet just to name a few), shoot, show dogs, float, SCUBA dive (certified Naui diver) cook/bake, travel, and "spoil her kids and grandkids rotten" as she would say. Joan never met a stranger, even if she thought they were strange. She was the embodiment of unconditional love and goofiness... Again, as she would say, "sometimes you feel like a nut; sometimes ya don't". She had a place in her heart for anyone willing to stay, and anyone who stayed was family in her eyes. Family was her life. Her Granny Pearl Barnhart was her very best friend for many years, as my Grandma Joan is mine. I am honored to have the privilege of memorializing her life, and hope that she would be proud. She has rejoined her daughter Christine, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Guy Duley; sons, Shawn Duley (Tammy), John Duley (Teresa), Wayne Duley (Tamara), and Mike Duley; sister, Jackie Russel; and by 25 grand children and great grandchildren, myself, Randi (Briar), my sister Summer, Angela (Chris), Alicia (Ricky), Christopher (Jackie), Wendy, Donna, Amy (Tyler), Dawn, Brandon, Lexi, Javier, Gabriel, Tristan, Serenity, Tyler B, Taylor, Christopher Jr., Kaylee, Tyler S, Caylie, Cameron, Felix, Oscar, and Jaiden. After creating her inspiring life story of 78 years, Mrs. Joan LaRae Duley (Boogie), wife of Guy Duley, daughter of Edward Martin and Virginia Ireland, matriarch of a beautiful family, passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020. She has rejoined her daughter Christine, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Guy Duley; sons, Shawn Duley (Tammy), John Duley (Teresa), Wayne Duley (Tamara), and Mike Duley; sister, Jackie Russel; and by 25 grand children and great grandchildren, myself, Randi (Briar), my sister Summer, Angela (Chris), Alicia (Ricky), Christopher (Jackie), Wendy, Donna, Amy (Tyler), Dawn, Brandon, Lexi, Javier, Gabriel, Tristan, Serenity, Tyler B, Taylor, Christopher Jr., Kaylee, Tyler S, Caylie, Cameron, Felix, Oscar, and Jaiden. Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020 