Memorial Service for JoAnn Smith Phillips, age 82, will be held Saturday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Church. Mrs. Phillips passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Gwin Phillips; her daughter, Karen Phillips Scott; her parents, David & Bernice Smith, Sr; her brother, David Earl "Bud" Smith, Jr. She is survived by her son, Joel Gwin (Cheryl) Phillips; grandchildren, Joe Scott, Adam Phillips, Ben (Holly) Scott, Meighan Phillips (Caleb) Middlebrooks, Stephan Reach, T J Reach, Carrie Scott, Ashley Scott; great- grandchildren, Sydney Phillips, Ryker Phillips, Brodie Scott, Chloe Scott, Aiden Crenshaw, Mallory Middlebrooks, Ripley Scott. She retired from the St. Clair Regional Hospital as a LPN. She was a lifelong member of Riverside Baptist Church. She loved her family and her community. Condolences may be offered to the Phillips family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020