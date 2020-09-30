Mr. Joey DeWayne Overton, 56, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on September 22, 2020. Mr. Overton was an avid outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his son, Zackary DeWayne Overton; parents, Curtis and Nellie Mae Peoples Overton; and by a brother, Donnie Gene Overton. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Overton; grandchildren, Skylar Overton, Rylen McGuire, Addysynn Overton and Ariaunna Wilson; sisters, Frances Warren (James), Sharlie Amirine and Marie Quiroz (Roberto); brothers, Jimmy Overton (Anita), Michael Overton (Frankie) and Ricky Overton. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Stephen Casey officiating. Interment followed at Fairview Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.