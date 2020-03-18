John Hoyt Rice, Jr., 71, of Riverside, Alabama passed away on March 16, 2020 in Pell City. He was a wonderful husband of 49 years, a wonderful father, a very, very loved PawPaw, mentor to Marty Leonard and a good friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Rice; daughter, Michelle Best (Brandon); sons, Scott Rice (Nancy), Larry Myers, Kenny Myers and Ray Myers; sister, Sarah Penny (Norville); brother, Ronnie Rice; grandchildren, Hannah and Emma Best, Tyler Rice, Justin Myers, Haley Myers, Neeley Ross and Eric Myers; and 7 great- grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wes Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakeside Hospice. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 18, 2020