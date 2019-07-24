Mr. John Veston Hyatt, age 78 of Chandler Mountain, passed away July 20, 2019 Funeral Service was held at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Graveside service and interment followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Steele. Rev. David Clowdus officiated. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directed. Veston was a lifelong resident of St. Clair County and retired from Docs Transfer and Warehouse in Birmingham. He enjoyed farming and loved raising his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed spending time with his four legged companion, Pallie. Those preceding him in death include; His parents, Manley and Leanner Hyatt, Granddaughter- Gracie Hyatt, and Grandson- Ritchie Hyatt. He leaves behind; His loving wife of fifty-six years, Sarah Hyatt. Children; Paul (Susan) Hyatt, Craig (Samantha) Hyatt, and Karen (Alfredo) Hyatt. Grandchildren; Stephanie (Chris) Wahl, Jessica (Cory) Bankston, Jacob Hyatt, Joshua Hyatt, Joseph Hyatt, Elizabeth Hyatt, Brittany Hyatt, Judy (Ricardo) Hernandez, and Alyssa Hyatt. Great-grandchildren; Evan Wahl, Shelby Wahl, Raiden Wahl, Lane Bankston, Brinley Bankston, Lawson Bankston, Sergio Mireles, Ashley Hernandez, and Elena Hernandez. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the or to the Parkinson's Association. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers included- Jacob Hyatt, Joshua Hyatt, Joseph Hyatt, Chris Wahl, Cory Bankston, and Chad Smith. Honorary pallbearers were; Ricardo Hernandez, Johnny Hyatt, Jimmy Collins, Phillip Smith, Dana Smith, and all our beloved friends and neighbors. Heartfelt thanks are extended to Elaine Collins, Dr. Harris, Sue Payne, and the nurses, doctors and staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Gadsden Health and Rehab.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 24, 2019