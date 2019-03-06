Johnnie A. O'Barr, age 67, of Homosassa, FL, passed away February 26, 2019. Johnnie was born in Leeds, AL to Edward Newton and Ethel Christine (Ragsdale) O'Barr. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He worked for and retired from Barron Industries/Process Equipment. Johnnie and his wife moved to Homosassa, FL in 2005. He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann O'Barr; two children, Eddie and his wife, Amy O'Barr, and Dee O'Barr; five grandchildren, Megan O'Barr, Dallas Inman, John Michael O'Barr, Dalton Inman and Jake O'Barr; four siblings, Shirley and her husband, Noonan Barnes, Joyce Smith, James and his wife, Joyce O'Barr, and Ruby and her husband, Ronnie Blackwood. Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Gene O'Barr and Carolyn O'Barr. Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taylor's Church, 119 Appaloosa Way, Odenville, AL (on Kelly Creek Road) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Family will begin receiving guests at 11 a.m. with the service starting at noon. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Johnnie's honor to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research. The O'Barr family would also like to thank everyone for all of the calls, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 6, 2019