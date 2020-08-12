Memorial Service for Johnny D. Perkins, age 79, will be Sunday, August 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Perkins passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Delton Perkins; parents, John Thomas & Lillie Arvella Perkins; brother, Bobby Joe Perkins; sister, Nelda Perkins. He is survived by his wife, Joyce E. Perkins; daughter, Pamela Denise (Lee) Schrader; step-daughter, Sheila Bowman; daughter-in-law, Denise Perkins; step-sons, Homer (Linda) Bowman Jr., Kyle (Stephanie) Bowman, David Bowman; brother, Tommy (Gaynell) Perkins; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. Johnny spent 23 years in Marines, retiring in 1981 and went to work at Anniston Ordinance Depot (Bynum) in 1982. He worked 19 years and retired again. Spent his remaining years working for the Lord. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home-Pell City will direct the service.