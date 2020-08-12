1/
Johnny D. Perkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial Service for Johnny D. Perkins, age 79, will be Sunday, August 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Perkins passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Delton Perkins; parents, John Thomas & Lillie Arvella Perkins; brother, Bobby Joe Perkins; sister, Nelda Perkins. He is survived by his wife, Joyce E. Perkins; daughter, Pamela Denise (Lee) Schrader; step-daughter, Sheila Bowman; daughter-in-law, Denise Perkins; step-sons, Homer (Linda) Bowman Jr., Kyle (Stephanie) Bowman, David Bowman; brother, Tommy (Gaynell) Perkins; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. Johnny spent 23 years in Marines, retiring in 1981 and went to work at Anniston Ordinance Depot (Bynum) in 1982. He worked 19 years and retired again. Spent his remaining years working for the Lord. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home-Pell City will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved