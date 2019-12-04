Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny Lovechio, 78, of Ashville formerly of Birmingham passed on November 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Johnny was born on July 12, 1941, to Phillip and Coosa (Saratino) Lovechio. He was 9th of 10 children. From an early age he loved to work. This was shown by his dedication to the Iron Workers Local Union where he was employed from 1965 until his retirement. He was very proud of his membership in the Iron Workers Local Union No. 92. On May 16, 1963 he married the love of his life, Jean Mayo. To this union two sons, Jeff and John Joseph were born. Johnny loved Auburn football and was an avid fan until his death. Not only was Johnny well known and loved for his charm and wonderful smile that would light up any room, he had a green thumb and enjoyed taking care of his twelve acres. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Coosa, and son Jeff "Dane" Lovechio. He is survived by his wife Jean Mayo-Lovechio of the home; son John Joseph "Joey" Lovechio of Birmingham; three Grandchildren, Summer, Joshua, and Zoey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests monetary donations to assist with medical expenses.

Johnny Lovechio, 78, of Ashville formerly of Birmingham passed on November 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Johnny was born on July 12, 1941, to Phillip and Coosa (Saratino) Lovechio. He was 9th of 10 children. From an early age he loved to work. This was shown by his dedication to the Iron Workers Local Union where he was employed from 1965 until his retirement. He was very proud of his membership in the Iron Workers Local Union No. 92. On May 16, 1963 he married the love of his life, Jean Mayo. To this union two sons, Jeff and John Joseph were born. Johnny loved Auburn football and was an avid fan until his death. Not only was Johnny well known and loved for his charm and wonderful smile that would light up any room, he had a green thumb and enjoyed taking care of his twelve acres. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Coosa, and son Jeff "Dane" Lovechio. He is survived by his wife Jean Mayo-Lovechio of the home; son John Joseph "Joey" Lovechio of Birmingham; three Grandchildren, Summer, Joshua, and Zoey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests monetary donations to assist with medical expenses. Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 4, 2019

