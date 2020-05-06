Joshua Daniel Richey
Mr. Joshua Daniel Richey, 21, of Buford, Georgia passed away on May 1, 2020 in Georgia. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon Richey. He is survived by his father, Jeremy Richey; mother and stepfather, Shawnette and Matthew Good; brother, Judson Richey; sister, Anna Grace Richey; grandparents, Jimmy Richey, Roger and Debra Harris, Bob and Twila Good; uncles, Jarred (Patricia) Richey, David (Katie) Richey and Robert (Sonja) Good; cousins, Dawson and Hailey Richey, Rebekah Richey and Danika and Ashlynn Good. A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Paul Brasher officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Praying for the family!
Sandra Knight
Friend
