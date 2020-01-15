Joyce Bassett West, ASID, NCIDQ, age 78, of Chelsea, formerly of Leeds, AL passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, LeeAngela Garate (Roger) and granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Garate. Joyce loved to travel and her most recent trip to Costa Rica was to bird watch. She was an artist and appreciated other artist's work. Joyce also was an OLLI member (the is for retirees that have a love of life long learning). Her friendships were made through singing in the choir at Mandarin Presbyterian in Jacksonville, Florida, working as a manufacturer's rep in the architect and design community and she enjoyed the friendships made through OLLI. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds from 1:00PM until 3:00PM.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 15, 2020