Celebration of Life for Joyce Ellis was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Cropwell, Rev. Daniel I. Johnson, Pastor, Pastor W. J. Simmons, Eulogist. Interment followed at First Baptist Church Cemetery ~ Cropwell. Joyce Ellis was born January 27, 1957 in Pell City, St. Clair County, Alabama to the union of the late Wady and Della Mae Reynolds Ellis. Joyce was educated in the St. Clair County School System and was a longtime resident of Pell City, Alabama. She enjoyed nature and taking strolls. She also liked to do puzzles to keep her mind active and enthused. Joyce departed this earthly life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after an extended illness. Those how preceded her in death are her parents; siblings, Bonnie Ellis Byers, Earnest Ellis, Danny Ellis and Virginia Ellis. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Stacey Ellis, Dorica Ellis, Corretta Ellis, Kelvin Ellis, Derrick Ellis, Barnard Ellis; grandchildren, Steven Ellis, Raven Ellis, Billtoria Gaston, Keeactric Ellis, Kelvin Ellis, Jr., Alexusia Ellis, Bri'Anna Ellis; great-grandchildren, Daisha Davis, Cymone McKinney, Jay'den McKinney, Selena Ellis, Athena Ellis, Jakea Smith, Bre'Leigha McKinney; siblings, Willie Mae Ellis, Annie Pearl Ellis, Linda Ellis, Chris Ellis, Donna Ellis; special companion, Daniel Latham; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Adams Buggs Funeral Service- St. Clair Chapel in charge.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020