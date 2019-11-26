Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Kay Webb Savage. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Kay Webb Savage of Mountain Brook, Alabama passed away after a short illness on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019. Kay was born on March 30th, 1942 in Piedmont, Alabama. She was predeceased by her parents, R.B. and Ellon Webb. Kay is survived by her husband, Perry L. Savage, M.D., sons, P. Lauren Savage, M.D. (Christy) of Vestavia Hills, Alabama and S. Hunter Savage, M.d. (Donna) of Mountain Brook, Alabama. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Michael Webb of Piedmont and Tim H. Webb (Kathy) of Vestavia Hills. Kay was the proud Mimi of six grandchildren; Alexandra Lauren Savage, Katherine Christine Savage, Perry Lauren Jebeles (Jeb) Savage, Hunter Jackson Savage, Robert Benjamin Savage and Caroline Ellen Savage. Kay was also predeceased by longtime friend and helper for 62 years, Delois Hill. She leaves her memory to close friend and confidant Orlean Bruce. Kay Graduated from Piedmont High School in 1960 where she was head cheerleader. She attended the University of Alabama her freshman year of college, then transferred to Jacksonville State University. Kay was a very accomplished woman. She was the recipient of Fulbright Scholarship. Finishing college in three years, she received a B.A. in English from Jacksonville State University. She then taught school to help put her husband through medical school. Kay was impassioned with education all of her life. She taught in Etowah Co., Birmingham City and Mountain Brook City School systems. Kay received her private piolet's license and was instrument and multi-engine rated in 1980. After her children were grown, she attained a Juris Doctorate Law degree graduating magna cum laude from Birmingham School of Law, and then passed the bar. She also received a B.S. degree in Accounting from Birmingham Southern and became a CPA in 1986. She holds two honors degrees from Jacksonville State University. She served on the board of Trustees for Kate Duncan Smith School in Grant, Alabama. Kay was also certified by the National Association of Parliamentarians and judge many competitions at the state level for Future Business Leaders of America. Kay enjoyed snow skiing, flying, travel, white water canoeing and kayaking. Millie, her beloved Pomerainian, traveled everywhere with her until her death several years ago. Other hobbies she enjoyed in her earlier years were teaching ceramic classes at Brookwood Baptist Church and doing extensive research on her family's ancestry. She and her husband have established the Savage family Scholarship Fund at Jacksonville State University, whish fully funds a student each year. Unknowable numbers of people have had assistance with funding their education and other needs by the Savages, including many nieces and nephews. To her many friends and family members, Kay was known as "the problem solver." If you came to her with a problem, it was over. There was nothing she seemingly could not figure out. While her time here is over, she will be remembered for the way she enriched the lives of family members and many others who came to know her. Her benevolence will live on through those who were impacted by her influence and character. Services will be held November 29th, 2019, at Independent Presbyterian Church, 3100 Highland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35205. Visitation will 10a.m. to 11a.m. Service immediately following. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to the United Ability (Cerebral Palsy), 100 Olso Circle, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 or John Croyle's Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507 Springville, Alabama 35146. Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 26, 2019 