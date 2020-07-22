Judy Ruf, 77, of Springville, Alabama, passed away on July 15, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by parents Frank and Mary Hames, and brother Charlie. Survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Tom Ruf; son Jim; daughters Laurie Cornell, Kristi (Chuck) Cook, Tricia, and Betsy; grandchildren Sean and Molly Cornell and Josh, Drew, and Ryan Cook; brother John (Valerie) Hames, and many nieces and nephews. Judy was born in Great Falls, Montana, and the beloved northwest and the mountains always held a piece of her heart. A born nurturer with a keen mind for medicine, Judy graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, WA in 1963, making life-long friends and began a purpose-filled career in pediatric healthcare. She met and married the love of her life Tom in 1964 and they raised their family of five children as they crossed the country, making many treasured friends while living in seven states over the years. Judy and Tom retired and moved to Springville in 2003 and found a home at Holy Infant of Prague Catholic Church, where Judy was active in Ladies Sodality, church events, and founded and fostered a Prayer Shawl Ministry that has served so many in such a special way. She used her talent and creativity in a way that showed her love and served others, whether it was to decorate a house to make it a home; feed and nourish her family, friends, and friends who became family; or warm the bodies, hearts, and souls with her knitting and sewing. Judy modeled a loving and equal partnership with Tom, and showed her unconditional love and care for her family and friends every day. A few words to describe her multi-faceted life are: Pancakes, prayer shawls, passion, pink hair, pinecones, playful wit, pictures, pots, procrastination, pediatrics, positivity, patience, practicality, parent, partner, protector. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Holy Infant of Prague Catholic Church in Trussville, AL. Family will be receiving friends for visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 11:00 a.m. In order to safely celebrate Judy's life, face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed. Please follow guidelines and directions from ushers to protect all attendees. If you are unable to attend, you're invited to access Holy Infant of Prague Catholic Church's YouTube channel to live stream the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

