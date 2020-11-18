1/1
Justice Alexander Hartley
Mr. Justice Alexander Hartley, 24, of Norfolk, Virginia (formerly of Pell City, Alabama) passed away on November 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his husband, Guillermo Valeri. He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Monica Hartley; brothers, Jacob Arlen Hartley and Jeremiah Anthony Hartley; biological mother, Jewell Sterling; sister, Ella Grace Sterling; grandparents, Steven and Bea Hartley, Greg and Sharon Allen, Madelyn Coppersmith, and Jay Coppersmith; and great-grandparents, Ola Mae Segars and Nora Mae Paul. A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Doctors Without Borders Organization. This was an organization Justice was interested in supporting along with several others. When making the donation, please make it 'In Memory Of' Justice Hartley. Click the link below or go to the Doctor Without Borders website www.doctorswithoutborders.org: https: //donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm? type=tribute&_ga= 2.27322172.1823871141.1605379878-1676038237.1605379878 Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:30 - 04:30 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
