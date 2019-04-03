Mr. Kaden DeWayne "Tater" Johnson, 14, of Pell City, Alabama passed away March 26, 2019 in Florida. Kaden was a student at Pell City High School where he was a football player, wearing #14. He was a member of Eden Westside Baptist Church. He is survived by his father, Kris Johnson (Rachel); mother, Kristie Bynum; sisters, Karmin Johnson and Kaisley Rowell; brothers, Kaven "Spud" Johnson, Noah Johnson and Topher Johnson; stepbrother, Isiah Boling; stepsister, Kady Boling; and his grandparents, Theresa Marney, Ricky Bynum and Lisa Bynum. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Scotty Pinson officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 3, 2019