Mrs. Karen Elizabeth Connally 63 of Ashville, Alabama Passed away on February 17, 2019. Mrs. Connally was a Member of Reeves Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Connally and her Father Edward Millar. She is survived by her Mother, Elizabeth Millar, Daughter, Shannon McKay, Granddaughters, Nichole (Jarett) Kay & Katlyn Waters, Sister, Sharen (Brian) Bass, Niece, Shelby Bass, Nephew, David Bass. Funeral services for Mrs. Connally will be Thursday February 21, at 2:00 P.M at Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, with interment in Reeves Grove Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Pastor Jay Stewart will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ashville First Baptist Building Fund. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 20, 2019