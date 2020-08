The Lord called Kari Lanette Carroll, age 71, home on August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wayne Carroll; step-son, Jessie Carroll; and her parents. She was a resident of Riverside, Alabama where she worked on the Beautification Committee. She was also a member of a Bible Study Group in Riverside. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Pell City.