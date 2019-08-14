St. Clair Times

Kayla Mashburn

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kayla Mashburn.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for Kayla Mashburn, age 42, was held on Saturday, August 10 at 3:00 p.m. at The Church at Bradford Road in Springville. Interment followed at Springville Cemetery. Ms. Mashburn passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Miles Owen Mashburn and her son, Jayden Popham. She is survived by her son, Carson Popham; mother, Peggy Collett Wise; sisters, Kim (Earl) Peoples, Beverly (Michael) Merig; brother, Keith (Lee Anne) Wise; host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Condolences may be offered to the Mashburn family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
funeral home direction icon