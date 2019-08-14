Funeral Service for Kayla Mashburn, age 42, was held on Saturday, August 10 at 3:00 p.m. at The Church at Bradford Road in Springville. Interment followed at Springville Cemetery. Ms. Mashburn passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Miles Owen Mashburn and her son, Jayden Popham. She is survived by her son, Carson Popham; mother, Peggy Collett Wise; sisters, Kim (Earl) Peoples, Beverly (Michael) Merig; brother, Keith (Lee Anne) Wise; host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Condolences may be offered to the Mashburn family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 14, 2019