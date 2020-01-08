Mr. Kenneth Rex Latham Sr., 71, of Lincoln, passed away on December 20, 2019. He is survived by four daughters and two sons, Lisa Latham, Julie Armstrong, Jessie Ellison, Molly Rae, Kenneth R. Latham Jr., and Micheal D. Latham; 16 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren, and a daughter in law, Johnnie Latham. Mr. Latham was a lifelong resident of Lincoln, Alabama. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran and served as a military police office in Siagon during the war. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 8, 2020