Kevin Anthony Welbourne, 36 of Odenville, passed away on July 3, 2019, in Springville. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Owens Welbourne III. Kevin is survived by his wife, Shanna Welbourne; daughter, Brooke Welbourne; mother, Sharron Franklin; siblings, Brandon, Jessica and Breanna; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Margaret. Rev. Pat Giles will officiate.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 17, 2019