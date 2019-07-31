Funeral Service for Laie Kathleen Rayne "LuLu" Harding, age 6, was held on Tuesday, July 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Eden Westside Baptist Church. The family received friends from Noon until 2 p.m. at the Church. Interment followed at Moody Cemetery. LuLu passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Children's Hospital in Birmingham. She is survived by her parents, William and Grace Harding; 6 brothers, Kyler, Jayden, Revin, Cameron, Will & Christian Harding; 4 sisters, Kayla Flippo, Maggie Harding, Destiny Hogan, Mackenzie Firestone; grandparents, Joyce Clough, Jay Harding, Kathy Akers, Coy Horn. #Luv4LuLu Condolences may be offered to the Harding family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 31, 2019