Lamar Hines
Lamar Hines, 79, of Ragland, Alabama, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Burial will be in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia. The family will have a private celebration of life when it is once again safe to gather freely. Lamar was born in Ragland, AL to William Wesley Hines and Annie St. John Hines on February 28, 1941. He went to school at Ragland High School. He was married to Eri Pavlides Hines of Athens, Greece for 51 years. He served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force he worked with Trans World Airlines (TWA) and the Gibson Greetings card company. "Papoose" enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren (Sagapo Poly) and was a passionate, lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Lamar is preceded in death by his parents William and Annie Hines, brother James Willard Hines, sisters, Yvonne Day, Tommy Sue Goodwin, Jaqueline Savage and Bobbie Bryan. Lamar is survived by his wife Eri Hines, son Christos and wife Tiffany Hines, grandchildren Christiana Marie and Emerson Alexandria Hines, brother Verable Hines and sisters Sally Day and Sara Howard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. The family of Lamar Hines wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Toby Bond and the Compassionate Care Hospice of Athens nurses. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
