Lamerle Milam Payne was born July 13, 1930 and passed away on January 29, 2020. Funeral Service was at 12p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Billy Hunt officiating. Lamerle had a servant's heart. She was a caretaker for many years to multiple people. She retired from St. Clair County Jail after 10 years. Lamerle worked with her husband at Troy Payne Wrecker Service for many years driving wreckers and picking up parts. She was a friend to everyone she met and loved them unconditionally. She was a faithful member of New Hopewell Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis Sylvester and Grace Milam; husband, Troy Payne; sisters, Melba Palmer, Evelyn George, Audrey Palmer, Flora Jean Caudle; brothers, Aaron and Tommy Milam; and great granddaughter, Lynleigh Payne. She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Gerald) Tompkins, Debbie Payne; son, Troy Marion Payne; granddaughters, Amy (Derrick) Heckman, Amberlee Hart; grandson, Stephen Troy Payne; great grandsons, Colby (Danielle) Burttram, Alexander Hart; multiple step grandchildren; brothers, Dennis, Bobby, and David Milam, and a host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Gadsden Home Health and Rehab nurses and staff; especially Amy Buckelew, Esther and Taylor.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 5, 2020