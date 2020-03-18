St. Clair Times

Larry D. Stone

Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Mr. Larry D. Stone, 79, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on March 15, 2020 in Talladega. Mr. Stone was retired as the Manager of Wattsville Water after many years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Stone; and two sons, Tyler Stone and Darrell Stone. He is survived by his daughter, Glenda Callahan (Jackie Callahan); grandchildren, Tiffany Davidson (Phillip), Cody Callahan, Grayson Youngblood, Paul Stone and Darrell Stone (Allison); and 3 great-grandchildren, Emily, Kaleya and Allen. A Graveside Service was held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Pope's Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Vint Arnold and the Rev. Allen Layton officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 18, 2020
