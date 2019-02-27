Lawrence D Blankenship, age 82, of Odenville, AL passed away February 20, 2019. Mr. Blankenship was a member of Low Gap Methodist Church. He served in the US Air Force, was a member of Odenville Masonic Lodge, and retired after 34 years with CSX Railroad. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Blankenship; brothers, Terry and Richard Blankenship. He is survived by his children, Sherri F. Blankenship, Janet M. Watson, Ronald W. Blankenship, and Marcus A. Blankenship; grandchildren, Jamie, Matthew, Amanda, Jennifer, Brynlee, Justin, and Tyler; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral service was held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11AM at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Burial took place at Low Gap Methodist Church Cemetery. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 27, 2019