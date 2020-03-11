LeAnne Perry Spivey, age 49, of Springville went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She drove a school bus for Springville Schools for 15 years. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Perry, and all of her grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ken Spivey; her children, Dylan, Kendall and Kinley Spivey; Her father, Danny Perry, her brother, Wayne Perry; and many extended family and friends. A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 am followed by burial at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville, Alabama with Jeff Martin officiating.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 11, 2020