Lee W. Whitman, Jr., age 80, of Springville went to be with his Lord on June 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Fannie Byram Whitman; a brother, Jack Howard Whitman and a sister, Sue Justice. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sue Moon Whitman; 2 sons, Cody (Amy) Whitman and Mark (Tammy) Whitman, his daughter, Marsha (Lee) Moats; a sister, Edna Vine; his aunt, Lula Harvey; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that loved him. He had a special rescue dog, Rex, that he loved dearly. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12 pm until 1:30 Pm at Central Baptist Church in Argo, Al. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 pm with Rev. Dewey Corder officiating. A special thank you to the special people of St. Vincent's Home health and St. Vincent's Hospice and to all the friends that have lifted us up in prayer.

