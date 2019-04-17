Lena Marie Horsley Massey, age, 78, of Ashville, AL passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Odell Massey, her infant sons, Dale, Lawrence, Mark, and Stephen Massey; infant daughter, Cheryl Massey; brother, Aubrey Cash; sisters, Nancy Davies, Sue Calvert and Mary Boatwright (Bobby) and brother in law, Pat Massey. She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Massey, Sherry Massey (Scott) and Sonya Jordan (Jeff); sister, Judy Massey; grandchildren, Brandon McWaters, April Herweg (Tom), Emily McWaters, Haley Matthews, and Massey Jordan and great grandchildren, Raven Grigsby, Gabriel Grigsby, John Henry McWaters, and Jaxon McWaters; sister in law, Peggy Cash; brothers in law, Roger Davies, Sr., and Bobby Calvert. Graveside services were held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cool Springs Cemetery at 1:00PM. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 17, 2019