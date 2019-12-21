Mr. Leon Lacey Williamson, 72, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on December 18, 2019 in Ashville. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Casey (Hank), Cindy Langston (John), Nancy Robinson (Eugene), Penny Duncan (Mike) and Jenny Alverson (Richard); sister, Diane Palmer; 2 nephews, Tommy Arnold and Joe Arnold; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great- grandchildren. Arrangements for a Memorial Service will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 21, 2019