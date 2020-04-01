St. Clair Times

Leona Beasley

Obituary
Leona Beasley age 79 of Ashville passed away March 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her brothers; Opie Phillips, Rebo Phillips and sister; Frankie Galmiche. She is survived by her daughters; Kathy Savant (Raymond), Debbie Shinn (Willie), Jamie Levan (Shane "Boo") and Cheryl King (Jacky),son; Robert Riley (Emily), sister; Carolyn Cook, brothers; David Phillips(Barbara), Thomas Phillips, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 1, 2020
