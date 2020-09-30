1/
Lessie Estella Ballard Hicks Adair
With heartfelt sympathy, we announce the passing of Mrs. Lessie Estella Ballard Hicks Adair, who transitioned on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Celebratory Graveside Service was 2:00p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Old Field Cemetery, Ashland with Apostle Miller James Pearson, Jr. officiating. Visitation was held 4:00-6:00p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at the St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Lessie was born August 25, 1951 in Ashland, Clay County, Alabama the union of the late Willie James Ester and Willie Pearl Ballard Adair. She received her education in the Clay County School System. At a young age she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and united with Miracle Temple (New Life Christian Church) in Ashland, AL under the leadership of Bishop John D. Sandlin. She later united with Heavenly Grace Gospel Word Network, Inc, in Talladega, AL under the leadership of her nephew, Apostle Miller James Pearson, Jr. Lessie worked for a long time as a supervisor in the poultry plants, but her main joy was working for the Lord. She loved church and listening to gospel music. Her favorite songs were "Break Every Chain" and "Miracles, Signs & Wonders". She loved her family and truly enjoyed being with them for family gatherings. Lessie departed from this walk of life on the train bound for glory on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Clay County Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Abraham Hicks, step-father, Lenbird Adair, Sr.; sister, Doris Jean Finley; brother, Linberg Adair, Jr. Lessie is survived by her husband, Gerald Adair, Lineville, AL; son, Devante Hicks, Lineville, AL; granddaughter, Teyonna Hicks, Birmingham; great-granddaughter, ; sisters, Sara Adair, Teresa (Miller) Pearson, Min. Debbie Houston, all of Ashland, AL, Farrah (Oscar) Senifiao, Lineville, AL; brothers, Roger Ballard, Opelika, AL, Cecil (Angela) Adair, Sr., Ashland, AL; aunts, Henrietta Smith, Millerville, AL, Ilene Ford, Ashland, AL, Elizabeth Knight, Dayton, OH; uncles, Benjamin Adair, Boston, MA, Arthur (Minnie Ethel) Adair, Sylacauga, AL, Jessie Denny Adair, Goodwater, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com

Published in St. Clair Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
