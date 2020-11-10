Lester Alonzo Watson, Jr., age 94, of Pell City, Alabama died on October 16, 2020. He expressed his Christian faith with quiet service, generosity and compassion. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind, keen wit, and attention to detail. His family and friends will treasure the original poems he composed and recited, honoring them and marking special occasions. He was predeceased by his parents, Lester Alonzo Watson Sr. and Eunice Wright Watson, by his wife of 59 years Mary Viola Watson, by his grandson Davis Glenn, Jr., and by loving friend and companion of his later years Eunice Case. He is survived by his children Betty Lynn Robey (Jim), Judith Ann Glenn (Davis) and Robert Lee Watson (Kim), by his grandchildren Jennifer Jones (Howard), Leslie Howard (Geoff), Connor Glenn (Shannon), Mary Margaret Robey, and Garrett Watson. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Wes Jones, Megan Jones, Liam Howard, Sam Howard, Avery Skye Glenn, Cannon Glenn, and William Robey. His step-brother, Harold Lewis, also survives him. A native of Birmingham and member of The Greatest Generation, Lester was raised during the Great Depression in the Woodlawn Heights community. He attended Holman School, Woodlawn High School, and graduated from Marion Military Institute. A WWII US Navy Veteran, Lester was accepted into the V-5 Naval Aviation Cadet Training Program. As part of that program the Navy sent him to Howard College (now Samford University) located then in East Lake. He was later sent to Georgia Tech for Deck Officer Training in the V-12 program. Upon completion of that training, Lester served aboard the USS Chevalier until 1946, when he was honorably discharged from the Navy. He then moved to Destin, Florida where he helped his father build one of the first houses on the beach which was to become a wonderful family vacation spot for many years. After returning to Birmingham, Lester met and married his beloved Mary Viola. He was a hard worker and generously provided for his family. Lester had an outstanding business career with Alemite Company of Alabama, later Stewart-Warner Alemite Company. He and his family lived in Bluff Park before relocating to Logan Martin Lake in Pell City, where he and Vi established many valued friendships over the years. He was an avid Alabama Football fan and attended all home games from the beginning of the Bear Bryant era until 1992, but did not mind at all when two of his grandchildren went to Auburn! Lester was very active, enjoying landscaping, gardening, carpentry, boating, tennis (winning many club tournament championships), golf, flying Cessna 150s over the lake, and listening to "good music" while having a glass or two of brandy. Lester and Vi were known for their jitterbug dancing skills when a good Big Band tune was playing. Lester found his church home in 1980 and was a member of St. Simon-Peter Episcopal Church where he served as Vestry Clerk and devoted volunteer groundskeeper. When his health began to decline, Lester moved into Assisted Living and finally Long Term Care until his death. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the Staff at Village East and The Village at Cook Springs for their outstanding skillful and compassionate care. Lester was very appreciative of the Visiting Eucharistic Ministers from St. Simon-Peter who faithfully brought Holy Communion to him during these past four years. A memorial service will be held at St. Simon-Peter Episcopal Church on November 13 at 11 AM. Due to Covid guidelines, the service is limited to family only, but will be available on the church's Facebook page for those who wish to attend. The family suggests that memorials may be given to St. Simon-Peter Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 432 Pell City AL 35125, or the Pell City ASPCI 2631 Martin St. S, Pell City, AL 35128. Condolences may be offered online at usreyfuneralhome.com.
