Lillie Mae Swan, age 97, of Ashville, AL, passed away on November 16, 2020. Mrs. Swan was an active member of Greensport Baptist Church. She loved baking and gardening. She was retired from Pizitz and Marsh Bakery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lillie Bishop, husband, Boyd Payne Swan, her sons, Edwin Payne Swan & James Barry Swan, and her grandson Adam Edwin Swan and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Betty Swan, grandchildren Ammie Swan Dawson (Ray), Ashley Swan (Christy) and Scott Swan (Charmin); great-grandchildren, Bradley Swan, Hayley Swan Lockhart (Adam), Brayden Swan, Bryant Swan, Amory Swan (Ashley), and Riker Swan (Scott). The funeral service was held at 11:30 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Rev. Carroll Andrews officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ashville. The family received friends Thursday from 10:30 until 11:30 at the funeral home. Pallbearers were Dennis Watts, Steve Wright, Devin Rothe, Ray Dawson, Ashley Swan and Bradley Swan. Honorary pallbearers were Brayden Swan and Bryant Swan. Condolences may be offered online at usreyfuneralhome.com.
