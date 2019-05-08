St. Clair Times

Mrs. Linda Gail "Lynn" Tucker

Guest Book
  • "Jeff Tucker and family, We are so very sorry about Lynn...."
    - Joy, Rae and Lea Clayton
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Linda Gail "Lynn" Tucker, 73, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on May 5, 2019 in Birmingham. Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruby Magouyrk, and her husband, Larry "Butch" Tucker. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Tammy) Tucker; sisters, Barbara Jett and Yvonne (Ken) Jackson; grandsons, Corey Tucker and Logan Tucker great-grandson, Braxton Tucker; great-granddaughters, Hallie Kate Tucker and Audrey Lynn Dewberry; and special friend, Tom Thomaston. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.