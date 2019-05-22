St. Clair Times

Mrs. Linda Peterson Duck

Obituary
Mrs. Linda Peterson Duck, 72, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on May 18, 2019 in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Duck. She is survived by her sons, Lennard Wayne Duck (Erin Denise), Lorne Craig Duck and Lance Allen Duck (Tawana F.); grandchildren, Meghan, Kelsey, Dakota, Diceson, Cheyenne, Kylee, Thomas and Tannslee; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Presley. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday May 24, 2019 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Travis Webster officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 22, 2019
