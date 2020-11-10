On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Linda Shepherd DeMent, devoted wife and loving mother of five children passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Linda was born on April 15, 1941, in Alabama, to Grover and Eunice Shepherd. Linda grew up in Birmingham and attended Woodlawn High School and the University of Montevallo. Linda was the eldest of ten and dearly loved her brothers and sisters. Linda was married to William "Bill" Sparks DeMent for 51 years. Her greatest joy in life was raising up her five children. Linda was "Nee Nee" to her nine grandchildren and cherished spending time with each of them. Linda was a strong woman of Christian faith who worked at First Baptist Church of Pell City for twenty years as Director of the Kindergarten and Childcare Program. Linda had a passion for her work with children and teaching them about Jesus. Linda was a good friend and "mom" to many individuals in the community. Linda enjoyed artwork, listening to music, and watching University of Alabama football and basketball. She was known for her kind, gentle, and giving spirit. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" DeMent (Feb 2017), and her parents, Grover and Eunice Shepherd, siblings Steve Shepherd, Raymond Shepherd and Ann Womble. She is survived by her children, Karen Lieberman (Bruce), Sparks DeMent (Keri), Wendy Lemoine (Nicholas), Melanie Abbott (John) and Allan DeMent (Betsy); grandchildren, Sarah, Sam, Grant, and Lily Lieberman, Will and Olivia DeMent, Natasha and Savannah Lemoine and John V. Abbott; brothers, Wayne Shepherd and Jim Shepherd; sisters, Geraldine Cole, Becky Jones, Rose Rich and Sherry Holloway; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Linda lived at Fairhaven in Birmingham, AL, after her husband passed away. We want to take the opportunity to offer a special thanks to all of the staff at Fairhaven for the excellent, loving care that you provided our mom! Her quality of life was amazing over the past few years because of Fairhaven. We are comforted in knowing that our Mom is in heaven with our Dad. It's an honor calling you our Mom. You will truly be missed. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Condolences may be offered online at usreyfuneralhome,com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

