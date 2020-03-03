Mrs. Lois Bunt Bean, 74, passed away on February 25, 2020 with family by her side at her home in Ragland, Alabama. Lois was born on December 23, 1945 in Ragland where she lived all of her life. She retired from Amerex Corporation in Trussville, Alabama in December of 2010. Some of her favorite hobbies included gardening, listening to music, taking pictures of family and having fun with family and friends. Lois will be remembered most for her outgoing, fun-loving personality. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ruth Bunt of Ragland. She is survived by her daughter, Angie Isbell (Shannon); son, Michael Bean; sisters, Gale Hare and Sandra Echols (Louie); brothers, Carol Bunt and Danny Bunt; grandchildren, Stephanie Waters (Alan), Jimmy Bean, Savannah Jackson and Colton Isbell; and a great grandchild, Gavin Waters. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Ted St. John and Bro. Lee Bean officiating. Interment followed at Providence Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 3, 2020