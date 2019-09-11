St. Clair Times

Lois Carrie Stewart Mize, born August 21, 1925, passed away September 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mize, Sr.; parents, William Marvin Stewart and Jessie Thomas Stewart; brother, Coy Stewart; grandson, Jamie Mize. Retired from Hayes International Aircraft. Member of Eden Methodist Church. She is survived by son, James (Vicki) Mize, Jr.; daughter, Judy (Dennis) Maske; granddaughter, Whitney (Rodney) Staples. Graveside Service was held Tuesday, September 3 at 9:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the Mize family online at www.kiligroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City directed the service.
