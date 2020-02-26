Louis Keith Minton, 59, of Straight Mountain, passed away on February 23, 2020 at a Birmingham Hospital. He was a gunsmith and he loved playing the guitar. He loved spending time with his grandchildren whether it be at sporting events or just hanging out with them. Preceding him in death were his parents Melvin and Faye Smith Minton. Survivors include his wife of 33 years Nancy Gladden Minton; children Nathan Gladden (Erin), Christopher Louis Minton and Thomas Lee Minton (Adreanne); grandchildren Tyler Mason Minton, Tailor Thomas Minton, Molly Louise Minton, Alley Elaine Gladden and Brayden William Gladden. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home with Bro. Jasson Thomas officiating. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directed.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 26, 2020