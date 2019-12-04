St. Clair Times

Louise Alexander

Guest Book
  • "I was sorry to read of your loss and wanted to offer my..."
  • "Sister Faye, I am so sorry for the loss of your sister..."
    - Rosa Sargent
  • "Vick Mc Donald and I always loved her. She was one sweet..."
    - Barbara and Vick McDonald
  • "So sorry to hear about Louise, she has been a friend since..."
    - Charlotte Lee
  • "Such a sweet lady who would do anything for family &..."
    - Mary Sanders Hankey
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL
35094
(205)-699-3181
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Dunnavant Community Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Alexander, 76 of Leeds, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Mrs. Alexander is survived by her daughters, Gwen & Jeff Franklin and Tracy & Bonnie Grayson Chew, III; brothers, Tony Alvis and Tim Rabon; grandchildren; Mary Olivia Francine Chew, and Bonnie Grayson Chew, IV, and her sisters, Mary Katherine Andrews, Faye Kelly, Christine Horsley, and Vickie Rapier. She also leaves two special family members, Brittney Emerson & Conda Kelly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Alvis and her husband, Leroy Alexander. Mrs. Alexander's services were held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds, Alabama. Burial followed at Dunnavant Community Cemetery. Services directed by Kilgroe Funeral - Leeds.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Leeds, AL   (205) 699-3181
funeral home direction icon