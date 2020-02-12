St. Clair Times

Louise Golden Stevens

Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Funeral Service for Louise Golden Stevens, age 81, was held Thursday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Boykin Truitt Cemetery. Mrs. Stevens passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Tboy" Stevens; son, Larry Dean Stevens; parents, Jim and Lethia Golden; grandson, Grant Davis; sister, Helen "Pootsy" Golden. She is survived by son, Gary (Shani) Stevens; daughters, Darlean Lane, Tina (Philip) Davis; 7 grandchildren, Ashlie (James) Young, Jonathan (Jessica) Dorough, Mandy Dorough, Josh (Candace) Stevens, Gill (Nicole) Stevens, Matt (Jordan) Stevens, Emma (Nick) Poe; 10 great-grandchildren, Justin Dorough, Lexi Young, Ella Young, Zoey Stevens, Sophia Stevens, Charlotte Stevens, Cora Belle Dorough, Jack Dorough, Locke Poe, Braylin Hutchison; brother, James Lloyd (Gladys Jo) Golden; nieces & nephews. Condolences may be offered to the Stevens family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 12, 2020
